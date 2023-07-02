Hamilton will serve as the opener for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The Yankees will use their bullpen to get through the second game of the doubleheader. Hamilton has pitched as many as three innings in an outing this season, though he has made only one appearance -- he threw one inning -- since returning from a six-week absence in late June,
