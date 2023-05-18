Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Hamilton (groin) will be out for approximately four weeks, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Hamilton was enjoying a breakout season before landing on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right groin strain. He holds a 1.23 ERA and 1.09 WHIP through 22 innings and is now looking at an extended stay on the IL. In Hamilton's absence, the Yankees will likely turn to Ron Marinaccio and Jimmy Cordero more often in high-leverage relief situations.
More News
-
Yankees' Ian Hamilton: Placed on injured list•
-
Yankees' Ian Hamilton: Likely to miss extended time•
-
Yankees' Ian Hamilton: Leaves with groin tightness•
-
Yankees' Ian Hamilton: Leaves with potential injury•
-
Yankees' Ian Hamilton: Notches first career save•
-
Yankees' Ian Hamilton: Contract selected•