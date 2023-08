Hamilton notched a save against the Tigers on Wednesday, issuing one walk and striking out five batters over three scoreless, no-hit innings.

Hamilton took over for Gerrit Cole in the seventh frame and mowed through three effective innings, allowing just one baserunner on a free pass. He ended with the second save of his major-league career -- the other came May 6 in a one-inning out against the Rays. Hamilton hadn't been getting much use in high-leverage situations coming into Wednesday, as his most recent hold came July 23 against Kansas City.