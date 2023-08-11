Hamilton is serving as the Yankees' opener Friday at Miami.
Randy Vasquez is expected to operate as the bulk reliever behind Hamilton. This is the third opener assignment of the season for the 28-year-old right-hander, who has pitched to an overall 1.63 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 47:19 K:BB through 38.2 innings with New York.
