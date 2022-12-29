Diaz was traded by Atlanta to the Yankees alongside Caleb Durbin on Wednesday in exchange for Lucas Luetge.

Diaz spent all of 2022 with Double-A Mississippi, recording a 3.08 ERA and 1.22 WHIP through 49.2 frames out of the bullpen. Throughout his time in the minors, the 24-year-old righty has shown an exceptional ability to strike out batters, though limiting free passes to first base has been more of an issue since he arrived in Double-A. Nonetheless, if he can maintain his production from last year, there's a good chance he cracks the Triple-A level at some point in 2023.