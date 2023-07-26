Kiner-Falefa is starting in left field and batting leadoff Wednesday versus the Mets.
It's his first start in more than a week and the first time this season that he's batted higher than fifth for the Yankees. Kiner-Falefa did reach base in both plate appearances off the bench Tuesday and has reached eight times across his last 15 trips to the dish.
