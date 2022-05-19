Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run, a stolen base and two RBI during Thursday's 9-6 loss to the Orioles.

Kiner-Falefa gave the Yankees a 5-3 lead in the sixth with a two-run single and tied the contest in the ninth after coming around to score following a leadoff walk and a subsequent swipe of second base. It was the shortstops 10th multi-hit game of the season, and he's now hitting .272 with 10 RBI and five stolen bases.