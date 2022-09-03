Kiner-Falefa isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Rays.
Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Kiner-Falefa will remain the Yankees' starting shortstop for now in spite of Oswald Peraza's recent call-up. However, Kiner-Falefa will get a breather Saturday while Peraza starts at shortstop and bats eighth.
