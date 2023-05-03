Kiner-Falefa will start in left field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Kiner-Falefa learned center field during spring training, and with Harrison Bader having returned from the injured list, Kiner-Falefa will now try his hand at a corner spot. The 28-year-old has been dreadful at the plate this season with a .421 OPS over 21 games, so he could struggle to gain traction as an everyday player in the outfield.