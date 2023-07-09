Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

He'll sit for the second time in the series and could be at risk of moving into more of a part-time role while the Yankees have been deploying designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton in the corner outfield more frequently of late. After posting a 1.029 OPS over an eight-game stretch from June 28 to July 5, Kiner-Falefa has fallen back to earth of late with an 0-for-5 showing over his past two starts.