Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Heads to bench Sunday
Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Kiner-Falefa started the past six games and will take a seat after he went 5-for-24 with an RBI and two runs. Oswald Peraza will step in at shortstop and bat ninth.
