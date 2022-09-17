Kiner-Falefa will sit Saturday against the Brewers.
Kiner-Falefa finds himself on the bench for just the second time this month. He's hit .326 with two home runs and five steals thus far in September. Oswald Peraza will start at shortstop Saturday.
