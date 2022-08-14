Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a game-winning RBI bunt single in a 3-2 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday.

Kiner-Falefa led his team to victory over their division rivals with a three-RBI performance that mixed the long ball with some small ball. The 27-year-old shortstop had 379 consecutive plate appearances this season without a home run but tallied his first of the season with a blast over the Green Monster at Fenway Park. He then gave his team the go-ahead run on a perfectly placed bunt up the first base line to score Andrew Benintendi from third in the ninth inning. Kiner-Falefa is hitting .271 with 15 stolen bases on the season. Despite not having much power, his solid defense and contact ability make him everyday player at the bottom of the Yankees lineup.