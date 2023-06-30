Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in Thursday's victory over Oakland.
Kiner-Falefa got the Yankees on the board with a solo shot off Hogan Harris in the second inning, tying the game 1-1. He'd drive in two more runs on a sac fly and a base hit later in the contest. Kiner-Falefa is now 6-for-15 (.400) over his last six games while starting sporadically in a utility role. He's now slashing .247/.288/.380 with five homers, 22 RBI, 23 runs scored and eight steals through 178 plate appearances this season.
