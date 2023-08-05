Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-3 loss against the Astros.

Kiner-Falefa's fifth-inning blast off Astros' starter Hunter Brown was his sixth of the season and first since June 29. The utility-man led off and started in right field in place of a resting Aaron Judge for the Yankees. Kiner-Falefa has now handled the leadoff role in two of the four games since Gleyber Torres was moved down to the three-hole in the Yankees' lineup. If Torres' position in the batting order holds, whomever gets regular work for the Yankees in the leadoff spot should prove to be a quality source for runs scored.