Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-8 with a walk, a home run, three runs scored, five RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Twins.

After swiping two bases in the matinee, Kiner-Falefa made his one hit in the nightcap count as he launched a grand slam off Joe Ryan. The shortstop has been feeling some pressure from rookie Oswald Peraza for playing time, but Kiner-Falefa has responded by hitting safely in five straight games to begin September. On the season, the 27-year-old is slashing .267/.316/.335 with three homers, 17 steals, 44 RBI and 58 runs in 122 contests.