Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-5 with a run and a stolen base in a 6-0 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

With two outs in the sixth inning, Kiner-Falefa knocked in a run with a single to center field. The shortstop also swiped a bag in the following frame, giving him 14 thefts on the campaign. Though he doesn't have any homers though 324 at-bats, Kiner-Falefa's contributions as a base stealer along with his .272 average and 43 runs have allowed him to maintain modest value in deeper fantasy leagues.