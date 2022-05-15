Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the White Sox.
Batting out of the No. 8 slot in the order, Kiner-Falefa was one of two Yankees to collect multiple hits in the contest. He also nabbed one of the team's three stolen bases, swiping second base in the ninth inning. He's collected a steal in each of his past two games and is up to four thefts on the season.
