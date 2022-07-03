Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in a 6-1 win over the Guardians in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Kiner-Falefa supplied an RBI single and a steal in the seventh inning. He'd gone 0-for-6 in his previous two games, but he's managed to limit hitless skids fairly well this year, as he's had only two stretches of three or more games without a hit. He's now 12-for-15 in stolen bases while adding 19 RBI, 36 runs scored, 11 doubles and a .261/.313/.308 slash line through 257 plate appearances. The light-hitting shortstop is still searching for his first home run of the year.