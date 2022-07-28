Kiner-Falefa isn't starting Thursday against the Royals.
Kiner-Falefa is in the midst of a 14-game hitting streak in which he's hit .314 with four doubles, 10 RBI, two runs and a stolen base. Marwin Gonzalez will take over at shortstop and bat eighth.
More News
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Nabs 14th theft Sunday•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Sitting Game 1 on Thursday•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Two doubles, three RBI in win•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Scores three times in win•