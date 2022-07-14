Kiner-Falefa isn't starting Thursday against the Reds.
Kiner-Falefa started in the last four games and went 4-for-16 with two doubles, four RBI and two strikeouts. He'll get a chance to rest with Marwin Gonzalez starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
