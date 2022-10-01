Kiner-Falefa isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Orioles.
Kiner-Falefa is on the bench for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-3 with a stolen base during Friday's loss to Baltimore. Oswald Peraza will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
More News
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: On bench Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Pushes hit streak to five•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Heads to bench•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Reaches 20 steals•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Steals 18th base•