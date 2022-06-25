Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.
Kiner-Falefa missed three games with a hamstring injury to start the week but was back in the lineup the past three days, and he went 1-for-10 with a walk, a run and a caught stealing. Marwin Gonzalez will start at shortstop Saturday for New York.
