Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
Kiner-Falefa started the last seven games and will take a seat after hitting .370/.393/.481 with six RBI and a stolen base during that span. Marwin Gonzalez will make a spot start at shortstop Sunday.
More News
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Two-hit game•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Steals bag No. 10•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Tallies three RBI on Sunday•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: On bench Friday•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Racking up thefts•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Three reaches and two steals in win•