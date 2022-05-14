Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 10-4 win against the White Sox.
Kiner-Falefa entered the contest with no thefts since April 19, but he snapped that streak with his third-inning steal of second base. The shortstop broke through with a career-high 20 stolen bases last season, giving him decent fantasy value despite a noted lack of power. Kiner-Falefa has yet to hit a long ball in 2022, so he'll likely need to run more to retain appeal in shallower league formats.
