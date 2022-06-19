Kiner-Falefa was unavailable off the bench for Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays due to hamstring soreness, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

The 27-year-old was held of the lineup for Sunday's contest due to the injury, and it's unclear if he's expected to be available for Monday's series opener in Tampa Bay. Kiner-Falefa was enjoying a strong stretch at the plate prior to the injury, having gone 10-for-27 with three doubles, six RBI, four runs and one stolen base over his past seven games.