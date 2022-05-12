Kiner-Falefa isn't starting Thursday against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Kiner-Falefa has gone 0-for-16 with two walks and five strikeouts over his last five games, and he'll get a breather during Thursday's series opener in Chicago. Marwin Gonzalez will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
More News
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Won't start first game of twin bill•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Swipes two bags Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Three hits in win•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Earning $4.7 million in 2022•