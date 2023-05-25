Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, two total runs and two total RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Orioles.

Kiner-Falefa got another start in left field -- his third in four days -- and was a key cog in New York's offense, tripling and scoring in the third inning and swatting a two-run homer in the fifth. He's now gone deep three times over his past 15 plate appearances, a surprising stretch given that he homered just four times across 531 trips to the plate during the entirety of last season. However, Kiner-Falefa isn't starting Thursday against Kyle Gibson, as Greg Allen is instead manning left field and batting ninth.