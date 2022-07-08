Kiner-Falefa is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Boston, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Kiner-Falefa started the past five games and will take a seat after going 8-for-19 with a double, an RBI, four runs and two stolen bases during that span. Marwin Gonzalez will operate as the Yankees' shortstop Friday.
