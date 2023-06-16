Kiner-Falefa isn't in the Yankees' lineup Friday against Boston.

After going 1-for-7 with two runs scored and two stolen bases during the Yankees' previous series against the Mets, Kiner-Falefa will sit out Friday's series opener against the Red Sox. Kiner-Falefa made his previous two starts in center field but will be replaced by Billy McKinney, who will bat seventh.

More News