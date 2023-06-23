Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer in his only plate appearance and struck out one batter in a perfect inning of relief in Thursday's lopsided loss to the Mariners.

Kiner-Falefa shined in an otherwise ugly loss for the Yankees, preventing a shutout with a two-run shot to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning after retiring all three batters he faced as a pitcher in the top of the frame. The versatile veteran has been playing scarcely of late, and he entered the contest having gone 1-for-12 with five strikeouts since June 11. Despite the ray of sunshine Kiner-Falefa provided for New York on Thursday, he hasn't hit well enough this season to have more than a utility role.