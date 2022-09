Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays in 10 innings.

Kiner-Falefa extended his hitting streak to five games and helped stake the Yankees to an early 2-0 lead with his two-out blast off Kevin Gausman. The home run was his fourth of the season, with three coming since Sept. 5.