Kiner-Falefa (hamstring) remains on the bench Tuesday against Tampa Bay.
Kiner-Falefa sits for the third straight game as he battles a sore hamstring. Whether or not he'll be available off the bench is unclear. Gleyber Torres will start at shortstop for the first time this season, with DJ LeMahieu starting at second base.
