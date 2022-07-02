Kiner-Falefa isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians.
Kiner-Falefa drew starts in the last three games and went 1-for-9 with a stolen base. Marwin Gonzalez is starting at shortstop and batting ninth in Saturday's matinee.
