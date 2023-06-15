Kiner-Falefa went 0-for-3 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

The utility player manufactured a run in the seventh inning purely via his wheels, along with some shaky defense by the Mets. After reaching on a Jeff McNeil throwing error, Kiner-Falefa swiped second, went to third on Francisco Alvarez's throwing error, then caught reliever Brooks Raley napping on the mound and executed a straight steal of home. Kiner-Falefa has seen action at third base, shortstop and all three outfield spots this season but is getting his starts lately in center field, and over his last 16 games he's batting .296 (16-for-54) with four of his eight stolen bases on the season, eight runs and nine RBI.