Kiner-Falefa went 4-for-6 with three runs scored and a steal in Wednesday's 16-0 victory over the Pirates.

Kiner-Falefa picked up a run on a DJ LeMahieu single in the fifth, an Aaron Judge grand slam in the eighth, and an Aaron Hicks grand slam in the ninth. He also picked up his second steal of the month and his 13th steal of the season in Wednesday's game. The shortstop has raised his batting average nearly 20 points in the last two games, going 7-for-10 during that span. He has eight hits in 15 at-bats in July for a .533 batting average. Kiner-Falefa is slashing .276/.325/.325 on the season.