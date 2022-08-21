Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Kiner-Falefa will sit for the second time in four games while manager Aaron Boone continues to look for ways to keep Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre call-up Oswaldo Cabrera in the lineup. In addition to picking up two starts at shortstop, the versatile Cabrera has also drawn starts in right field and third base over the past five contests, so Kiner-Falefa won't necessarily be the main player to lose out on work in favor of the rookie.