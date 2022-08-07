Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Kiner-Falefa will retreat to the bench after he hit .259 with four runs, two RBI and a stolen base while starting in each of the Yankees' last eight games. Marwin Gonzalez will step in at shortstop Sunday while Kiner-Falefa gets a breather for matinee affair.
