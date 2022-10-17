Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup Monday for Game 5 of the Yankees' American League Division Matchup with the Guardians.

He'll find himself on the bench for the second straight night in an elimination game, an indication that manager Aaron Boone no longer views Kiner-Falefa as the team's top shortstop. Oswaldo Cabrera will move from what had been his usual spot in the outfield to replace Kiner-Falefa, allowing Aaron Hicks to make another start in left field.