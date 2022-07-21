Kiner-Falefa will sit Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Astros.
Kiner-Falefa will rest in Game 1 on Thursday after he went 3-for-13 with a double and three RBI in the final three games before the All-Star break. Marwin Gonzalez will take over at shortstop and bat eighth in the day game.
