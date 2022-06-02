Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Angels.
Marwin Gonzalez will receive the starting nod at shortstop while Kiner-Falefa sits for the first time since May 12. Kiner-Falefa will presumably make his return to the lineup for the second game of the twin bill.
