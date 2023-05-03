Kiner-Falefa is making his first major-league start in left field Wednesday versus the Guardians.
Kiner-Falefa learned center field on the fly and now with Harrison Bader back he'll give a corner outfield spot a try. IKF has been dreadful at the plate with just a .421 OPS over 21 games.
