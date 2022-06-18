Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 12-3 win over the Blue Jays.

The Yankees slugged four homers on the night, but Kiner-Falefa still found a way to contribute with his legs. He's swinging a hot bat right now, going 8-for-23 (.348) over the last six games, but while Friday's steal was his 10th of the year, the 27-year-old is still looking for his first home run.