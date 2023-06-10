Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in a loss to Boston on Friday.

Kiner-Falefa was one of only two Yankees with multiple hits in the contest, and he used his legs to generate the team's final run when he reached on an infield single, stole second base, advanced to third on an error and crossed the plate on a wild pitch in the seventh inning. The utility man could have had a slightly better stat line, but he was thrown out trying to steal in the second frame. Kiner-Falefa has six thefts on nine attempts on the campaign, but that's not enough to make him a viable fantasy asset in most formats, as he's slashing a mediocre .239/.281/.355 with three homers, 15 RBI and 16 runs overall through 147 plate appearances.