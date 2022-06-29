Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win against Oakland.
Kiner-Falefa sat out the series opener Monday due to a bruised right finger, but he was able to rejoin the lineup Tuesday. The shortstop recorded one of five Yankees hits in the contest, singling in the fifth inning and subsequently stealing second base. The theft was his 11th of the campaign, providing nearly all of his fantasy value given his modest .267/.320/.316 slash line and lack of any homers. He's added 18 RBI and 36 runs over 248 plate appearances.
