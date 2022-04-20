Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Detroit.
Kiner-Falefa used his legs to generate a run in the second inning, leading off the frame with a walk, subsequently stealing second base, advancing to third on a wild pitch and coming home to score on a sacrifice fly. The shortstop added another theft in the fourth following a single. The steals were the first and second for Kiner-Falefa this season after he swiped a career-high 20 bags with Texas in 2021.
