Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.
With both Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres getting Thursday off, Marwin Gonzalez will pick up a start in in the infield for just the third time all season. Kiner-Falefa had started each of the past 14 games, hitting .348 with three extra-base hits (all doubles), eight runs, five RBI and two stolen bases during that stretch.
