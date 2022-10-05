Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Kiner-Falefa will stick on the bench for the second straight game to close out the regular season while the Yankees have little at stake with regard to playoff positioning. Oswald Peraza will step in at shortstop in place of Kiner-Falefa, who finishes with a .261/.314/.327 slash line to go with four home runs, 22 stolen bases, 66 runs and 48 RBI in his first season in New York.