Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in Tuesday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Kiner-Falefa scored New York's first run in the fifth inning, knocking a one-out double and crossing the plate on an Aaron Judge single. This was the shortstop's first multi-hit game since June 18 and his second three-hit performance of the campaign. Kiner-Falefa has two steals over his past 10 games, but he is slashing a tepid .226/.294/.258 and has knocked in only one run over that stretch.

