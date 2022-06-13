Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-5 with a double, a run and three RBI in Sunday's 18-4 shellacking of the Cubs.

Kiner-Falefa helped get the Yankees off to a hot start with a two-run double in the first inning. He knocked in another run with a single in the seventh frame that made the score 17-4 at the time. The shortstop has five multi-hit games in June and is slashing .306/.359/.389 with three doubles, six runs, four RBI and four stolen bases through 10 contests this month.